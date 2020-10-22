Florence RedWolves name new head coach ahead of 2021 season

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence RedWolves announced Thursday the naming of Jake Shuster as the new head coach.

Shuster was an assistant coach with the team in 2019, and will take over the head coach position for 2021.

“Jake stood out in our search for a head coach as someone who cared about the organization,” team president Cameron Kovach said. “He will be very involved with the community and serve as a leader for our players.”

In addition to spending 2019 as the pitching coach in Florence, Schuster also was an assistant coach with the Macon Bacon, another Coastal Plain League team, in 2018.

Schuster has spent the last two collegiate seasons as the pitching coach for Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida. He also was at Clemson University for three years as the video coordinator and the bullpen coordinator.

Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, Shuster graduated twice from Clemson with a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s degree in athletic leadership.

The RedWolves will open the 2021 season on May 27 against Holly Springs.

