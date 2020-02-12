Florence river flood levels pose threat to safety, NWS says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – People who live along Black Creek and Lynches River are encouraged to monitor river levels very closely as both waterways are above flood stage and are expected to remain so through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

If at any time citizens feel they are unsafe, they are asked to leave their homes and go to a family member or friend’s home. If time allows, prepare your home for a flood by moving essential items to an upper floor, bring in outdoor furniture, disconnect electrical appliances and be prepared to turn off the gas, electricity and water. Make sure you double and triple check your preparedness kits and emergency plans

While Lynches River flood stage is 14 feet, it is currently at 15 feet and is expected to remain above flood stage and crest at 17.1 feet on Wednesday afternoon. Flood stage is then expected to begin a slow fall until Friday afternoon when it should be below the flood stage.

Black Creek is currently at a stage of 12.52 feet. The creek is forecast to remain above 12 feet through Wednesday when authorities expect it to crest at 12.7 feet.



Authorities also say it is also important to not walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can make you fall. However, if you have to walk through water, walk where the water is not moving.

People in these areas are also encouraged to use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of them and to not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely; they say you and the vehicle could be quickly swept away. One foot of water can cause your car to float off the roadway.