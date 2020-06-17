Florence Sanitation to suspend yard waste collection

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence’s sanitation department announced the suspension of yard waste collection starting Wednesday.

While the suspension is set to remain in effect until Friday garbage and recycling collections will remain on regular schedule.

The department said they anticipate yard waste collection will resume on Monday, but will provide updates as information becomes available.

For questions regarding curbside Sanitation collection, please contact the Public Works Department at (843) 665-3236.

City staff said they understand the inconvenience to customers and apologize for the interruption to service.

