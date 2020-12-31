Florence School District 1 will switch to fully virtual learning after winter break

FLORENCE SC (WBTW) – Florence School District 1 will switch to fully virtual learning when school returns after the winter break.

The decision was made as a safety measure after a steep increase in COVID cases. In the past two weeks, Florence County has seen 1,770 cases of COVID-19, according to DHEC, which rates the county as “high” for incidence spread.

“After monitoring the surging positive cases of COVID-19 in Florence County and consulting with the Florence medical community, Florence 1 Schools has announced that upon the end of the winter break, all schools will return to total virtual instruction for the next two weeks,” the district wrote in a statement on Thursday.



No athletic or extra-curricular activities will be held during the time period. “Please continue to do your best to adhere to all health and safety precautions throughout this holiday season,” the district added. “Happy New Year and stay safe, healthy, and encouraged.”

Florence 1 is the largest district in the county. Florence School District 4 already switched from hybrid learning to fully virtual at the beginning of December, however, the district plans to return to face-to-face classes on Jan. 11.

Florence 1 could return to hybrid or face-to-face instruction after the next two weeks.