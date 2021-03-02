Florence School District 4 to consolidate with Florence 1, Timmonsville high to be used for elementary, middle school students

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – In a letter addressed to Florence Four staff and families, State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced Florence School District 4 will be combining with Florence School District 1.

“It is extremely difficult for districts smaller than 1,000 students to successfully operate financially and programmatically,” Spearman said in the letter. “The administration costs alone take away dramatically from dollars that should be going to teachers and students in the classroom.”

The districts will be consolidated beginning July 1 of 2022. The state Department of Education began providing intensive support to Florence 4 in 2016, eventually taking over the district in 2018, according to the letter.

The district serving Timmonsville has faced a shrinking student population and financial issues in recent years. The state took over control of the district about two years ago.

Some community members and leaders concerns with Spearman held a town meeting on the issue in September, including Timmonsville Mayor Darrick Jackson and Rep. Robert Williams.

One of the concerns was about transportation and what would happen if the high school were to close, sending students elsewhere. Spearman said the state would provide transportation as mandated, but a solution would need to be worked out for extra-curricular activities.

“This is more than just about moving kids to another school. You have to look at the economic impact it would have on the families and the town,” Mayor Jackson said. The mayor said he would support a merger, but he doesn’t want to see any of the schools shut down.

“The overwhelming statements made to me is, ‘Let’s consolidate, but let’s not close the high school,’” said Sen. Kevin Johnson. “So I’d like the state to look and see if there’s any feasible way we can consolidate with Florence One and keep Timmonsville high open.”

Timmonsville High School will no longer be used as a high school at the time of the consolidation, and high school students will be sent to schools within Florence 1, according to the letter.

The school will still be used for middle and elementary school, as well as for “other community needs in the future.”

A transition committee will be appointed, representing both Florence 1 and Florence 4, according to Spearman.