Florence School District 4 to go into 2021 with virtual learning

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Florence School District 4 switched from a hybrid learning method to fully virtual as a safety measure after a continued increase in COVID case numbers.

The district switched to the fully virtual learning model on November 30 as an extra safety measure, according to Tonya Addison with FSD4.

“Due to the increase in Covid-19 cases within our county, as a safety measure, Florence Four will conduct classes via e-learning for the next two weeks,” Addison said. “In addition, after each holiday break, our district conducts a week of e-learning as a safety precaution to allow for COVID tracing and testing as it is inevitable for families to gather during the holiday.”

After Christmas break, the school district will be working on a virtual school model and resume face-to-face classes January 11, according to Addison.

