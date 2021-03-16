Florence School District Five names next superintendent

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The next superintendent has been named for Florence School District Five.

On Tuesday night, the district’s board of trustees voted to select Allana Prosser as the next superintendent.

Allana Prosser named next superintendent (Courtesy: FSD5)

She’s currently the Chief Academic Officer for Florence School District Three. She has 21 years of educational experience, according to a media release from the district. Prior to her current position, she served as principal at Johnsonville Elementary School and Scranton Elementary School.

She was also previously an assistant principal at Johnsonville Middle School and English teacher at Johnsonville Middle School and J Paul Truluck. Prosser has a Bachelor’s degree in English from Francis Marion University, a Master’s degree in Educational Administration from the University of Scranton, and an Education Specialist degree from Arkansas State University.

“We are very pleased with Mrs. Prosser’s educational background and experiences,” Vice Chair Faith Truesdale said. “The Board is confident that Mrs. Prosser will serve Florence Five well. Selecting our next superintendent has been an important process for the Board, and we believe we have found an outstanding leader. We are very appreciative of the employee and community support we have received throughout our search. We are looking forward to a great future for our District under Ms. Prosser’s leadership.”

Supt. Randy Smiley (Courtesy: FSD5)

Prosser will begin her new role on July 1.

News13 previously reported Superintendent Randy Smiley’s plans to retire. Smiley was named to the role on January 2, 2012.

Smiley began his professional career as a teacher in 1978, teaching biology and chemistry at Carolina Academy in Lake City. He attended Francis Marion University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in 1978 and Master of Education and Specialist Certificate in Elementary Education in 1990.