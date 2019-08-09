Florence senior living home cited for bed bug issues

Breaking News Alert
FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – DHEC has cited a senior living home in Florence for bed bug issues.

The state Department of Health & Environmental Control (DHEC) conducted an anonymous investigation of the Carriage House Senior Living of Florence, 739 S. Parker Dr., facility and found numerous bed bug and staffing issues.

According to the DHEC citation, investigators found four instances of “small brown live crawling insects were observed on the mattress.” The facility has had bed bug issues in the past years and DHEC has worked with the home unit it came back into compliance, according to Chris Delcamp, DHEC media relations.

But DHEC has not received an acceptable plan of correction from the facility for the new citations, Delcamp said. “Generally, DHEC looks for proof of the contracted services of a pest control company to be part of a facility’s plan of correction for this type of violation.”

DHEC also investigation staffing issues and found there was not at least one staff member/volunteer for each group of eight residents. The investigation found four staff members on duty for a census of 73 residents on a Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, they found two or three staff members for a census of 73 residents.

“When interviewed, Staff member A stated that they do not staff 1 staff to 8 residents on weekends and was not aware that the staffing ratio was 1 to 8,” investigators concluded in the citation.

View the full citation here.

News13 reached out to the facility for a response, but phone calls have not been answered.

