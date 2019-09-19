Florence Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at tree trimming crew

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A 33-year-old man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after shooting at utility workers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Joshua Anthony Kelly, of Quinby, was charged with pointing and presenting, malicious injury to property and three counts of attempted murder. Deputies say a tree trimming crew came under attack from Kelly.

A four-person crew contracted by Duke Energy was marking trees near power lines near on Sandpit Road near Florence on Wednesday. Investigators allege Kelly pointed a shotgun at the face of two crew members, threatening to kill them, and shot at crew members while they were in their utility truck.

After a short standoff at Kelly’s residence, he surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody.

Kelly is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.