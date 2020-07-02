Florence Summer Carnival coming to the Pee Dee; safety precautions in place

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence Center is hosting the Florence Summer Carnival starting July 3-12. Family fun, rides, concessions and many more for all to enjoy. Even though the Covid-19 pandemic continues, fair manager, Hubert Bullard ensures that anyone that comes here for a good time will be safe.

“All of the carnival rides are going to be sanitized everyday before opening,” Bullard says.

Staff and workers will be wearing masks and hand sanitizers will be provided at the entrance of every ride. Rides are spaced out at least 40 feet from each other to make sure there will be well over the six feet required for social distancing.

“All of the workers, all of the staff, all of the concession folks are going to be doing the normal things like temperature checks and all the questions about are you sick, have you been feeling bad, have you been out of the state or out of the country,” Bullard says.

Ticket Information: $3 Gate Admission, Kids 36″ and shorter are free. (Due to ride height constraints).

Individual Ride Tickets : $1 (Rides vary from 1-5 tickets each)

Ride Booklets

> 20 Ticket Booklets $20 & includes free ride bonus > 52 Ticket Booklets $45

Unlimited Ride Wristbands

> Monday-Thursday : Unlimited Ride Wristbands $20

> Friday-Sunday : Unlimited Ride Wristbands $25

Unlimited Ride Wristbands will be available for purchase at the Main Box Office & Midway Box Office at the Florence Center. Ride Booklets and Individual Ride Tickets will be available at the Midway Box Office only.

Here are the days and times the carnival will run (July 3-12) :

Monday – Thursday › 6:00pm – 10:00pm (Gate Closes)

Friday – Sunday › 5:00pm – 10:00pm (Gate Closes)

Bullard says there is no mask requirement to attend the carnival, but he does ask that you wear one. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.

This is a rain or shine event. There will be no refunds.