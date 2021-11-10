Florence Veterans Park Committee awarded $250,000 grant for new monument

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Florence and Florence Veterans Park Committee was awarded a grant for $250,000 from the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation.

The grant is in support of a Tribute to “The Greatest Generation” monument which is planned as an addition to the Florence Veterans Park to honor the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II.

The City of Florence Veterans Park Committee applied for the grant with a desire to recognize the service of WWII veterans. Through the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation a significant bronze monument depicting a young serviceman after the battle is over will be added to the park.

The monument will feature an artillery damaged wall which has become the most peaceful location the young serviceman can find to compose a quick letter back home to the parents of a fallen buddy.

The contrast between the brutal violence of total war and the quiet, fragile, human expression of grief and care is both stark and powerful – a fitting homage to our World War II veterans.

The monument will be sculpted by Alex Palkovich. As with much of his work, the focus of this monument is on creating an original, dynamic, and emotive composition.

Palkovich eagerly accepted the challenge to create another inspiring bronze piece for the Florence Veterans Park which will compliment his other bronze sculptures already in the park including the Eagle atop

the parks welcoming obelisk, as well as Home Safe and Along with Memories monuments.