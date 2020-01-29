Florence woman wins $1M in SC lottery: ‘I woke up the whole house’

FLORENCE, SC – A Florence woman fell asleep on the couch watching a movie, woke up at 4 a.m. and remembered she had bought a lottery ticket.

Seconds later, she scratched it and won a million dollars.

“I woke up the whole house,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I was screaming.” She bought the ticket at Convenience Corner #1 in Florence.

She plans to buy a new house with her winnings. “I’ve already started looking,” she said.

The Florence woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, overcame odds of 1 in 1.72 million to win the last top prize in the $10 Millionaire Series game. Convenience Corner #1 in Florence received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Players can enter their non-winning Millionaire Series tickets into a second-chance drawing for a chance to win an additional $1 million prize. For complete details on the Millionaire Series Second-Chance Drawing, please visit sclottery.com.