Florence’s first Drag Brunch sells out

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– A first of its kind event took place in Florence Sunday morning. The organizers of Florence’s premier Drag Brunch said they sold all of their tickets to the event.

“Drag is an art, these people are artists. They take a lot of pride in what they do. They enjoy making people laugh and making an enjoyable experience,” Josh Cohoon, one of the organizers said. “You put that together with brunch and it turns into a great time.”

Cohoon organized the brunch with his partner, Alex Carraway. They said more than 150 people showed up.

“I think it says that the Florence crowd wants some fun, they want to have a great time,” Patti O’Furniture, who hosted the brunch said. “They’re ready to get out and enjoy some entertainment like this in a safe and fun environment.”

O’Furniture started performing in drag 22 years ago on a dare. A college professor by day, she said drag brunches are a much different experience from the traditional drag show.

“During a brunch, we get to go around to each table to perform and see the smiles and see the excitement and the energy,” O’Furniture said.

Cohoon and Carraway said there isn’t much LGBTQ visibility in Florence. They hope the success of this event can lead to more like it.

“We wanted to start bringing something here to Florence and hopefully continue it,” Cohoon said. “Next year maybe a festival during pride month, just things like that to get the community together.”

“I hope it is the first of many successful drag brunches that we do here,” O’Furniture said.

Five of the top drag queens from North and South Carolina performed at the brunch. It was held at the Staybridge Suites hotel.