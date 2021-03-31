Florida couple saves man hit by car in the middle of their wedding photos

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of Florida first responders put their wedding party photos on pause to help save a man that was hit by a car nearby.

On Dec. 12, Detention Deputy Taylor Rafferty with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and her now-husband, Deputy Chris Rafferty, were taking photos with their wedding party on their special day when a man was hit by a car nearby.

The entire wedding party – fully dressed in wedding attire – stopped what they were doing and responded to the scene to help the man who’d been injured.

The group consisted of Deputy Dustin French, Deputy Samantha Horne, Deputy Ryan Murphy, Detention Deputy Danielle Donely, and Officer Kyle Kern from the Ocala Police Department.

Deputy Horne held the man’s head to prevent further injury while the rest of the group made sure everyone else was okay.

The bride, in her wedding dress, directed traffic in the area. Fortunately, the man did not have severe injuries. After he was taken by medics, the wedding party went back to their wedding celebration!

“When you choose a career in law enforcement, you choose to never truly be off duty because anything can happen at any moment,” wrote the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post. “Our greatest admiration goes out to the Raffertys and every member of their wedding party, who without a second thought took action to assist everyone involved in this incident.”