Florida hospital worker kidnapped, sexually assaulted upon arriving at work

WESTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an attacker who kidnapped a Florida hospital employee as she arrived at worked and sexually assaulted her.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office says the woman was walking into the Cleveland Clinic in Weston on Saturday morning when a man tackled her. Deputies say he forced her back into her SUV and drove away.
The kidnapper sexually assaulted the woman then dropped her off at the Sawgrass Mills Mall, about 8 miles away. He then fled in her white Ford Explorer, which was last seen heading west on Alligator Alley toward Naples. Its tag number is Y03UKP.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- First lady ‘disappointed’ by Trump supporters’ Capitol riot
- Trump orders US flags lowered to honor officers
- Terminally ill man on mission to get tattoos with strangers makes stop at Georgia parlor
- Medical Marijuana bill pre-filed in South Carolina Senate, closer than ever to passing
- Prosecutors: Florida nurse lied to get $420k in virus relief