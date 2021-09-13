Florida man arrested for exposing himself to toll collectors

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — A Florida man has been arrested after exposing himself multiple times to toll booth collectors over a week’s span.

A Florida Highway Patrol arrest report says 41-year-old Mark Fillyaw was booked into the Osceola County Jail on Saturday.

Troopers say Fillyaw exposed himself seven times on three different days around 7 a.m. as he entered the cash lanes of the toll plazas.

Toll workers told troopers Fillyaw had no clothes on and was “showing his privates,” according to the arrest report. He was identified through a photo comparison and his identity matched.

He is facing seven charges of exposure of sexual organs.