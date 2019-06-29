Florida man arrested in Robeson County drug bust

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A Florida man is in custody after Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies found meth and cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Orlando Lopez, 43, of Palm Coast, Florida is charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking cocaine, among several other drug-related charges.

He was arrested around 9 p.m. Friday after deputies stopped his vehicle on the northbound side of I-95. They found 98 grams of cocaine and 35 grams of meth in his 2019 Nissan Rogue, according to a Facebook post by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lopez is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.