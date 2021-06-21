Florida man attempted to kill roommate’s mother, shot himself, sheriff’s office says

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is dead, and another is injured following an attempted murder-suicide this past Saturday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10 p.m., deputies arrived at a home on 48th Avenue East for a shooting call, discovering two injured me. One of the injured men was 56-year-old Ramin Fard, who was sitting in a chair with a gunshot wound to the head.

The sheriff’s office said while deputies helped the victim, he told them he was asking Fard, who was his roommate, to move out when his mother came into the room. The victim said Fard pulled out a pistol and tried to shoot the victim’s mother, but the victim managed to push her out of the way and was shot instead.

According to the release, detectives believe Fard shot himself afterward. While he initially survived, he later died while on the way to the hospital.

The victim is still being treated at a hospital. The case is still being investigated by the MCSO.