Florida man brought AR-15 to Disney resort for family’s safety amid protests, deputies say

FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, cars travel one of the roads leading to Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck each filed police reports this month, Dec. 2019, claiming they were inappropriately touched by tourists. The woman inside the Mickey Mouse costume went to the hospital with neck injuries caused by a grandmother patting the character’s head, while the employees wearing the Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck costumes were groped by tourists, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO (WFLA) — A Florida man told deputies he brought an AR-15 rifle and a handgun to a Disney World resort last month because he was concerned for his family’s safety amid the racial justice protests in Central Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

In a newly-released sheriff’s office incident report, the Orlando Sentinel says a 43-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man checked into the Polynesian Village Resort with guns in a tennis bag on the Saturday of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The Orlando Sentinel said the bellman handling the man’s bag when escorting it to his room noticed how heavy it was, checked inside, and reported it to his manager who in turn contacted the sheriff’s office.

The report said the man had a concealed weapons permit and was not arrested. Disney stored his guns for him until the end of his trip, according to the report.

LATEST HEADLINES: