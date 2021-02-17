Florida mother charged with child neglect after leaving 1 year old in car

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) The Panama City Beach Police Department announced on Tuesday the arrest of Tracy White, 25, of Panama City Beach, for child neglect.

The arrest stems from a call from a concerned citizen who contacted the police department in reference to a 1-year-old who was left unattended, in a running, unlocked vehicle, in the parking lot of the Pier Park Walmart.

Officers responded to the location and began trying to locate the child’s parent/parents. Officers were able to determine the child had no access to water or food in the vehicle and was sitting in a soiled diaper.

Approximately 15 minutes after officers arrived White came out of Walmart. After reviewing the security footage at Walmart, it was determined that White spent 50 minutes inside the store.

The Department of Children and Families also responded and made the determination to turn the child over to the father.

White was charged with child neglect and was transported to the Bay County Jail to await first appearance.