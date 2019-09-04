Florida officer takes in puppy not strong enough to stay in shelter during Dorian

Breaking News Alert
Dorian gains a little bit of strength as it heads towards the Carolinas
Courtesy Fort Pierce Police Department

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) — Hurricane Dorian provided an officer’s family with a new furry friend when the 6-week-old puppy wasn’t strong enough to be left in a shelter for Hurricane Dorian.

Officers from the Fort Pierce Police Department responded to a call of a woman who said she couldn’t take care of her Brindle Pittie. The puppy apparently wasn’t old or strong enough to be left in a shelter cage until Dorian was gone.

Officer Michel Jean showed the puppy to his family over Facetime, who were in a unanimous agreement that they had to take it in.

The family named the dog “Dory” in honor of the Hurricane that brought them together.

