Florida woman calls 911 over broken fridge; cops bring her new one

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— Calling 911 for the wrong reasons could mean fines or jail time in Florida, but a Florida woman got a pass when she called police after her refrigerator broke down over the weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cheryl Nanartonis believed she was in crisis when her refrigerator broke down, and she had no money to replace it. Fearing her food would spoil, Nanartonis dialed 911 and asked for help.

“Although 911 is reserved for emergencies only, deputies were dispatched to Cheryl’s Jensen Beach home. They explained to Cheryl the importance of reserving 911 for emergencies only,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “But that’s not all. Realizing how upset Cheryl was, they knew they couldn’t clear the call without taking action.

Deputies reached out to a local Goodwilld store and had them donate a “gently used” refrigerator to Cheryl.

“The deputies even had it delivered, and Cheryl was back on track,” the post said.

