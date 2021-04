BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 54-year-old woman is dead after reportedly jumping out of a moving car on Saturday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling north on Highway 231. The 54-year-old Hosford woman was sitting in the back passenger seat when she opened the door and jumped out of the truck while it was still moving.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene by Bay County EMS.