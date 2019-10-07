Florida woman hides in Big Lots ceiling to avoid shoplifting arrest

Kristina Perkins (L) Damage to ceiling (R) (via Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, ccsoblog.org)

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman faces multiple charges after authorities say she climbed into the ceiling of a Big Lots store to avoid a shoplifting arrest.

A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) news release says 37-year-old Kristina Perkins went into the store’s restroom on Friday and removed some tiles so she could climb into the ceiling.

Deputies removed tiles from several spots in a five-hour effort to catch Perkins.

The news release says she ignored commands to come down and instead moved to other sections of the ceiling.

“A deputy located Perkins’ bag during search,” CCSO stated. “The purse contained three syringes and a spoon with white residue that tested positive for Morphine.”

A deputy stayed behind when the search was called off and saw Perkins climbing down from the ceiling.

She was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, petit theft and resisting law enforcement. A lawyer wasn’t listed on jail records.

