FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe.

Both men declared they were putting politics aside for now.

“Today we have one job and only one job, and that’s to make sure the people in Florida get everything they need to fully, thoroughly recover,” Biden said in this southwestern Florida community that bore the brunt of Ian’s assault.

“It’s going to take a hell of a long time, hopefully without any snags in the way,” he said. “Later, after the television cameras have moved on, we’re still going to be here with you.”

Earlier, DeSantis and his wife Casey greeted the president and first lady Jill Biden as they arrived at Fisherman’s Wharf, where homes and business lay in ruins amid debris and muck after Hurricane Ian tore through last week.

Jordan Cromer cleans water-logged items at his home, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in North Port, Fla. Residents along Florida’s west coast are cleaning up damage after Hurricane Ian make landfall the week before. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Toys and personal items lay scattered on the floor of a bedroom, in a ground-floor river-front apartment which was flooded during the passage of Hurricane Ian, at the Riverwalk housing complex in Fort Myers, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. According to a neighbor who aided in the rescue and preferred not to be identified, the family with two young children who lived there was trapped inside after flooding from the river burst down their front door, tearing the jam from the wall, and flooded the apartment to waist-height. Neighbors helped them to safety in a nearby second-story unit.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Houses are inundated by floodwaters on Mullet Lake Park Road on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Geneva, Fla., as the St. Johns River continues to rise, following historic levels of rainfall from Hurricane Ian last week. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Residents of Pine Island, Fla., leave the island by boat after Hurricane Ian left widespread damage across the island, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Scott Clause/The News-Press via AP)

A residence sits partially submerged in water after Hurricane Ian leaves behind widespread damage across Pine Island, Fla., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Scott Clause/The News-Press via AP)

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Due to the damage, the island can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

In this image taken through a window, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take an aerial tour to view the storm-ravaged areas after Hurricane Ian on Marine One, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to tour an area impacted by Hurricane Ian with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla. DeSantis was updating residents of the path of Hurricane Ian. Biden is headed to hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and joining him will be DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott, according to the White House and Scott’s spokesman. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk to people impacted by Hurricane Ian during a tour of the area on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Volunteers from Fuel Relief Fund and Medic Corp distribute fuel to residents of Pine Island, Fla., free of charge on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Scott Clause/The News-Press via AP)

Volunteers from Fuel Relief Fund and Medic Corps distribute fuel to residents of Pine Island, Fla., free of charge following Hurricane Ian, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

A contractor cleans personal items from a ground-floor river-front apartment which was flooded during the passage of Hurricane Ian, at the Riverwalk housing complex in Fort Myers, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. According to a neighbor who aided in their rescue and preferred not to be identified, the family with two young children who lived there was trapped inside after flooding from the river burst down their front door, tearing the jam from the wall, and flooded the apartment to waist-height. Neighbors helped them to safety in a nearby second-story unit.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A resident is assisted from a ferry after returning from Pine Island, Fla., after Hurricane Ian, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

Biden and DeSantis spoke by themselves next to a boat the storm had lifted into a cafe, then moved separately among local residents hit hard by the hurricane. Biden embraced one woman.

The scope of the devastation was immense. Biden’s motorcade drove by wind-shorn trees, some uprooted, others with branches pulled backwards by the storm. Fields off the highway were still flooded, forming stagnant lagoons.

Signs for stores and restaurants were blown out; ruined mattresses were piled in neighborhood streets, a building was tipped to the side like a chess piece. An armada of workers and repair trucks struggled with recovery.

Hurricane Ian has resulted in at least 84 people confirmed dead, including 75 in Florida, and many people still wait for power to be restored. Ian’s 150 mph winds and punishing storm surge last week took out power for 2.6 million in Florida. Many people still are unable to get food and water.

At a briefing with local officials, Biden emphasized that the rebuilding effort will take months or years.

“The only thing I can assure you is that the federal government will be here until it’s finished,” Biden said.

With the midterm elections just a month away, the crisis was bringing together political rivals in common cause at least for a time.

DeSantis, as well as Sen. Rick Scott, have been among Biden’s most prominent Republican critics. Both, along with Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and other state and local officials, were accompanying the president on Wednesday.

Before the trip, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested it would be inappropriate for them to focus on political differences.

“There will be plenty of time, plenty of time, to discuss differences between the president and the governor — but now is not the time,” Jean-Pierre told reporters at a White House briefing. “When it comes to delivering and making sure that the people of Florida have what they need, especially after Hurricane Ian, we are one. We are working as one.”

Before the storm hit, the president had intended to visit the Florida cities of Orlando and Fort Lauderdale last week, where he planned to stress his efforts to strengthen Social Security and Medicaid. Biden has accused Scott of wanting to end both programs by proposing that federal laws should expire every five years, although the Florida senator has said he wants to preserve the programs.

Biden and DeSantis have had a multitude of differences in recent years over how to fight COVID-19, immigration policy and more. In recent weeks, they tussled over the governor’s decision to put migrants on planes or buses to Democratic strongholds, a practice that Biden has called “reckless.”

The hurricane changed the purpose and tone of Biden’s first trip to Florida this year, which was in an area devastated by winds and surging water . Boats, including huge yachts, were capsized and hurled inland.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told reporters on Air Force One that the cost of rebuilding will be huge: “It will certainly be in the billions and perhaps one of the more costly disasters that we’ve seen in many years.”

DeSantis made a point Wednesday of praising FEMA along with local and state agencies, saying coordination among them has been exceptional during Ian’s aftermath.

“There’s been less bureaucracy holding us back in this one than probably any one I’ve ever seen,” DeSantis said a briefing in Matlacha. He gave a 30-minute midday briefing on hurricane recovery efforts, including news that running water had been restored through much of the affected zone.

The White House message of bipartisan unity marks a difference from Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, who at times threatened to withhold aid to Democratic officials who criticized him, including Democratic Govs. Gavin Newsom of California and Andrew Cuomo of New York.

Trump threatened to withhold federal money from California after wildfires, saying its state officials were to blame for the deadly conflagrations, tweeting in 2018: “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

Politicians’ responses to natural disasters have the power to make or break political careers.

As Florida’s governor for eight years, Jeb Bush maintained a steady response to a parade of hurricanes and was rewarded with sky-high approval ratings. The response by President George W. Bush and Louisiana lawmakers to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 hangs over their legacies.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, the Republican who welcomed President Barack Obama to his state to survey Hurricane Sandy damage just days before the 2012 general election, said that during natural disasters “the best political strategy is to have no political strategy, to do your job.”