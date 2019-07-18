Fluffy little critter suprises visitors to museum in Maine

KENNEBUNKPORT, ME (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A white ball of fluff crawling across the lawn had visitors to the Seashore Trolley Museum in Maine a bit confused.

Folks were confused at what the critter may be. An albino skunk or groundhog? Maybe a lost throw pillow?

After asking some Facebook users the furry visitor was I-D’d as a rare baby albino porcupine. The baby is still fluffy because it is too young for its quills to harden.

Now the museum is asking for to name the little guy.

Top suggestions so far include Tribble, a Star Trek reference, Marshmallow, Snowball and Herb, after the volunteer who discovered it.