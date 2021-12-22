Fmr. high school football coach, business owner dies in South Carolina crash

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate business owner and former high school football coach died Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Duncan.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on East Main Street near North Avenue around 5:48 p.m.

The coroner said 61-year-old Bruce Clark died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Clark was head football coach at Boiling Springs High School from 2008 to 2012. He was also the owner of Game Day BBQ in Duncan.

Spartanburg School District Two released a statement Wednesday morning.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Boiling Springs Football Coach Bruce Clark. We know that this is especially difficult for friends and family with Christmas only a few days away. Our prayers are with them. Spartanburg School District Two

Game Day BBQ will be open Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for anyone wanting to support the restaurant and family.

Duncan Police are investigating the crash.