FMU partners with MUSC to bring COVID-19 testing to campus

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Francis Marion University and MUSC Health teamed up to bring COVID-19 testing to students on the FMU campus.

Testing began on September 14 and will be available from 8 a.m. until noon every Monday through the rest of September.

Testing is open to all FMU students, faculty, staff and the community. The tests will be conducted by MUSC with support from the SC National Guard.

“As students start to resume their education from summer break, it is important they are healthy to get the most out of their education,” Vance Reynolds, CEO of MUSC Health Florence said. “Everyone must have he proper access to care and education to fight the coronavirus. We’re all in this together.”





Tents will be set up outside in the parking lot adjacent to the Griffin Athletic Complex on the west side of campus for walk-up participants. Pre-screening or referrals are not required.

“We’re pleased to be able to partner with MUSC-Florence Medical Center in providing a site for community COVID testing,” Dr. Fred Carter, President of FMU said. “Our two institutions have a long history of collaborating on medical and nursing education and other healthcare issues. We’re especially delighted that this partnership will also provide our own students, faculty and staff with affordable, accessible and timely testing.”

