FMU receives $12.5M donation to boost medical education

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Francis Marion University is able to help broaden the scope and complexity of medical education programs throughout the Pee Dee region thanks to a generous donation from the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation.

The Foundation, which has partnered with FMU on a number of important projects through the years, will give the University $12.5 million — $2.5 million each year for five years — to further the development of medical education programs and facilities in the region.

The gift is tied to a new medical education consortium that includes FMU, the University of South Carolina, and the Medical University of South Carolina.

The donation will also assist FMU in developing the former Circle Park facility on Cheves Street. The City of Florence purchased the building and land, and conveyed it to FMU last year.

“Dr. Eddie Floyd, Judge Haigh Porter and the other members of the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation have been strong advocates of both FMU and our medical and health science programs over the past decade and a half.” Dr. Fred Carter, FMU’s president, said. “This is another example of their vision and staunch support. The education that young men and women will receive through these programs will change their lives. More importantly, it will change the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in this area who will see improved health care at all levels.”

Currently, FMU works with the University of South Carolina School of Medicine to bring third- and fourth-year medical school students to Florence to complete their education — primarily through clinical rotations with MUSC Regional Medical Center-Florence, McLeod Health, and HopeHealth.

The new consortium will increase the number of USC students, add MUSC medical students, and work with regional hospitals to expand medical residency programs.