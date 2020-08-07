FMU to graduate class of 2020 in 4 smaller graduation events instead of 1

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Francis Marion University’s class of 2020 will be able to walk across the stage at graduation on September 18-19, University President Dr. Carter announced at the regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday.

Four graduation events will replace the normal commencement ceremony, due to crowd size limitations of 250 people that were put in place by Governor McMaster. The events will all take place in the Smith University Center gymnasium.

The different departments will graduate at different times, to allow for the smaller crowd limitation.

Graduation dates and times are as follows:

The School of Business and School of Education will graduate on Friday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.

College of Liberal Arts, Department of Biology, Department of Chemistry, Department of Physics and Engineering, and Department of Psychology on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.

College of Liberal Arts, Department of English, Department of Fine Arts; Department of History, Department of Mass Communications, Department of Political Science, Department of Sociology and General Studies on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.

School of Health Sciences on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.

**Social distancing guidelines and mask regulations will be enforced according to the FMU website**

