FMU to honor 12 SC women in ‘The Supper Table’

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The accomplishments of 12 South Carolina women who came from a broad range of backgrounds, will be celebrated in a unique artistic tribute, “The Supper Table.”

Francis Marion University’s University Place Gallery will be the site of a full-scale triangular-shaped table, which will be set with 12 distinct place settings representing women who each had significant accomplishments in South Carolina history.

The honorees range from abolitionists Angelina and Sarah Grimke, to entertainer Eartha Kitt and Civil Rights activist Modjeska Simkins. Others who’ll be represented include professional tennis player and golfer Althea Gibson, Mary McCleod Bethune, Alice Childress, Septima Clark, Mathilda Evans, Sarah Leverette, Julia Peterkin, Eliza Pinckney and Elizabeth Evelyn Wright.

The place settings will be surrounded by displays of 120 tiles bearing the names of other great South Carolina women, living or deceased. The settings and the displays will include artwork, essays and video of and about the honorees, produced by South Carolina artists.

The exhibit will be at University Place Gallery, at 142 N. Dargan Street in downtown Florence, from Feb. 9 – 19. The installation will coincide with FMU’s G-Week, a week-long celebration that promotes gender awareness and inclusion through a variety of on-campus events. G-Week is Feb. 10 – 14.

A theatrical production related to the exhibition will also be performed at 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 at FMU’s Kassab Recital Hall.

Both the theatrical performance and the exhibit are free and open to the public. University Place is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m – 3 p.m.

