MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Grocery shopping continues to get easier as Food Lion now offers “to-go” services at stores along the Grand Strand.

You can place your order on their website and when you check out, you’ll set up a time for pickup.



The service is available at the following Food Lions:

1610 Highway 17 S., Surfside Beach

3320 4 th Ave., Conway

Ave., Conway 2508 Main St., Unit K, Conway

3501 Belle Terre Blvd., ForestBrook

A pick-up fee of a $1.99 is charged.