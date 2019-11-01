RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time, no really means no in North Carolina. We first told you about this law in 2017. It deals with consent and it all started with a state Supreme Court decision in 1979.

Many advocates have been fighting for years to get this law off the books. As of Thursday, it officially is.

Affiliate station CBS 17 spoke with three North Carolina women who have three stories of strength and survival.

“It’s really difficult for me to put exactly into words how this feels,” said Leah McGuirk.

Leah McGuirk went out for the night with some friends, but after just one drink at a bar in Charlotte, she knew something wasn’t right.

“I was roofied,” said McGuirk. “I was chemically assaulted. Somebody put a substance into my drink and I had a seizure and I passed out.”

You can imagine McGuirk’s shock when she tried to file a police report and found out what happened to her, was not illegal.

“I could’ve died that night had the person put a strong enough dose into my drink and then to find out, later on, it wasn’t considered a crime in North Carolina was demoralizing but then at the same time I felt like I had to raise awareness,” explained McGuirk.

Katie Trout says she was sexually abused as a teenager. By the time she was ready to come forward, the statute of limitations was up.

“It’s just felt kind of hopeless knowing that I couldn’t do anything to get him to be held responsible for what happened all those years,” Trout told CBS 17.

Raleigh college student Aaliyah Palmer claims she was raped two years ago at a party near Fort Bragg. She admits she initially consented to having sex with a man she met that night but says when things turned violent she begged him to stop. He didn’t.

“I think the biggest thing is until today I didn’t feel like I could fully get over it because it was something that was still an issue,” explained Palmer. “Having this resolved now kind of feels like a weight off my shoulders.”

The bill passed Thursday makes it a crime to drug someone’s drink, extends the statute of limitations for victims of child sexual abuse and gives a person the right to revoke consent at any time and for any reason.

“It makes me feel really proud. It makes me feel like I actually made a difference,” said Palmer.

“You can’t listen to naysayers,” said McGuirk. “You have to keep going forward and doing what you feel is right no matter what the obstacles may be.”

These three women have been advocates throughout this process, they say while there is still work to be done, they are very happy with the victory today.