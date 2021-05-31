Forestbrook woman killed in Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman died in a Myrtle Beach crash that happened Friday morning.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office announced Monday evening that Lacy Pratt of Burcale Road in Forestbrook died from her injuries on Saturday night.

The crash happened between 11th and 12th Ave S in Myrtle Beach. The coroner’s office said Pratt crossed the center line on S. Kings Highway, striking an oncoming vehicle. Pratt was 27 years old.

No other injuries were reported.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the crash.