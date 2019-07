GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents have revealed new information about a woman accused of stabbing her mother to death in Virgina.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office charged 29-year-old Christa Joanne Pohorence with second-degree murder and stabbing while in the commission of a felony on Tuesday after her mother, 72-year-old Marsha Joan Pohorence, was found dead inside a home on Abingdon Lane.