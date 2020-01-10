Former cheerleading coach gets prison for child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former part-time employee with a Michigan public school is headed to prison after pleading guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

Madalynne Iteen was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison plus 10 years of supervised release for production of child porn. She’ll also have to pay a $5,100 fee.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, a charge of distribution of child porn was dismissed.

Court documents say that in the summer of 2018, Iteen took explicit photos of a baby and sent them to someone else through Snapchat. A recipient of those photos was arrested in Ontario, Canada, in January 2019, after which police there directed U.S. federal authorities to Iteen. She was arrested in February 2019.

Lowell Public Schools, where Iteen worked part-time, placed her on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. MLive reports she was ultimately fired from her position as a junior varsity cheerleading coach.