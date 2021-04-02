Former disgruntled employee drives car into Walmart near Concord Mills

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former employee drove a vehicle through the front doors of the Walmart near Concord Mills Friday morning, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police said the incident happened at the Walmart on Thunder Road.

A current employee at the store told FOX 46’s Destiny McKeiver that the driver drove down multiple aisles inside the store. Police said there was significant damage inside the store.

Authorities said the person responsible had been fired from the store within the last week. They are in custody.

CONCORD POLICE NEWS CONFERENCE:

No injuries have been reported.

Due to COVID-19 hours, the store was not open at the time of the crash.