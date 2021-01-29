Former employee claims he was fired from Myrtle Beach mayor’s company for filing for workers compensation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune’s family company is being sued after a former employee claims he was fired for filing for workers compensation.

On Jan. 22, Jonathan Gomez filed a lawsuit against “Better Brands, Inc.,” Mayor Bethune’s family beverage distribution company, claiming he was fired as retaliation for filing for workers compensation, according to the complaint.

In November of 2020, Gomez sustained a work-related injury while working for the company, according to the lawsuit. In the complaint, he claims he went to a doctor, who diagnosed him with the injury and provided him with work restrictions.

After informing the company of his injuries, the suit says Gomez filed for workers compensation before he was fired on Nov. 24 “in direct retaliation for filing a workers compensation claim,” according to the lawsuit.

In the complaint, Gomez is also claiming negligence, saying the company’s “carelessness and negligence” caused “physical injuries, severe psychological injuries, including, but not limited to, embarrassment, humiliation, ostracism by friends, anxiety, grief, emotional distress, physical stress and other psychological injuries.”

Gomez is asking for actual, future, punitive and liquidated damages, reinstatement to his job, interest, attorney’s fees, costs, for a trial by jury and for any other relief

the court deems proper.

Better Brands Inc. had no comment on the pending litigation.