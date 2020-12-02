Former Florence Co. Sheriff Kenney Boone pleads guilty to domestic violence, gets 30 days suspended

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a charge of domestic violence, 3rd degree.

The Honorable Judge George McFaddin sentenced Boone to 30 days in jail or a $1,000 fine, suspended upon the successful completion of 26 weeks of domestic abuse counseling.

An additional charge of Ill-Treatment of animals was dismissed because there is insufficient evidence that he harmed a cat.

An incident report obtained by News13 alleges Boone used a baseball bat to hit a cat and other items. Read more about that report here. The warrants allege Boone “while brandishing a baseball bat, he offered to cause physical harm or injury to his wife in the presence of or while being perceived by a minor child, thereby creating reasonable fear of imminent danger.”

Boone had been at an out-of-state facility since he was sentenced to nine months in prison on March 12 after having his probation revoked over the domestic violence incident. He was released from jail on bond in July.

Boone also pleaded guilty in January to misconduct in office and embezzlement charges, and was officially removed as Sheriff by Governor Henry McMaster. At that time, Boone received a jail sentence of five years suspended to one day already served. He also received five years of probation and was forced to pay about $17,000 in restitution, and attend substance abuse counseling.

Boone has also made headlines in recent years for other incidents.