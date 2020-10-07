Former Florence County lieutenant says he was fired for not supporting Glen Kirby in primary

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A former lieutenant filed a complaint against the interim Florence County sheriff claiming he was fired for political reasons.

Kevin Grant Summersett, who goes by Grant, filed the complaint on Oct. 1, saying he was fired for not supporting Glen Kirby in the Republican Primary for the Florence Sheriff’s race, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint was filed against Billy Barnes in his capacity as interim Florence County Sheriff. Barnes appointed to interim Sheriff following the arrest of former Florence County Sheriff Kenny Boone.

This was shortly before Barnes allegedly endorsed Kirby in front of the FCSO corporals, sergeants and lieutenants, saying if they did not support Kirby they would be thought of as “fence riders,” would be “orphaned” and “out in the street,” according to the complaint. Kirby was alleged to have been there for that meeting.

A few months later, Summersett was promoted to Lieutenant from Sergeant. The promotion was approved by both Barnes and Kirby, the complaint said.

Summersett said around December of 2019, Kirby texted him a screenshot showing his wife “liking” a “T. J. for Sheriff” Facebook page, according to the complaint.

Then, about a month and a half before the primary election, the complaint alleges Barnes and Kirby informed all lieutenants they needed to leave their vehicles turned on at all times so their GPS indicators would operate. They claimed it was for the deputies’ safety, according to the complaint. Summersett believes the two wanted to be able to track the locations of deputies they felt were not fully “loyal,” according to the complaint.

On June 10, 2020, the day after Kirby lost the primary election to T. J. Joye, Summersett was called into Barnes office where he was told that he was fired because he was “lazy” and “did not do his job,” according to the complaint.

That same day, Barnes called Joye, allegedly telling him he fired “one of his boys,” according to the complaint.

Summersett filed the complaint claiming slander and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He is asking for actual, punitive and consequential damages against Barnes in an amount to be determined by a jury.

An official with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said they do not comment on pending litigation.

