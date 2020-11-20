Former Gamecocks football coach Lou Holtz tests positive for coronavirus

(AP) – Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 83-year-old former college football coach confirmed the test Thursday to Columbia, South Carolina, TV station WOLO.
“I don’t have a lot of energy right now,” Holtz told the ABC station.
Holtz led Notre Dame to the 1988 national title in a Hall of Fame career. He has worked for ESPN and campaigned for President Donald Trump. Holtz is set to receiver the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.
