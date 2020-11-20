Former Gamecocks football coach Lou Holtz tests positive for coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -- As COVID-19 case rates are rising and experts fear that the holidays will bring super-spreader events, sister station WCBD spoke with State Epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, about what we should expect in the coming months.

Dr. Bell said that despite COVID-19 fatigue, staying vigilant is crucial. She said that "if we begin relaxing...measures and taking this for granted, we'll be worse off."