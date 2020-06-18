Former Horry County administrator hired as city manager for Doraville

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) — Former Horry County administrator Chris Eldridge has been hired as the new city manager for Doraville, Georgia.

Eldridge was the administrator for Horry County for seven years. He left his position amid controversy in 2019 and was replaced by Steve Gosnell.

The Doraville City Council said Eldridge will begin his duties in Doraville on July 6. “We are excited to get Chris on board and are expecting quick results from him,” Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman said.

“It is an honor to be selected by the City Council to implement their vision for Doraville,” Eldridge said. “I am eager to get started. The interview process allowed me to get to know the council and experience their excitement for Doraville’s future. Their enthusiasm sold me on the position. I can’t wait to continue to learn all I can about Doraville and become a part of the community.”

