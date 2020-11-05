Former Horry County police lieutenant sues department for discrimination, retaliation

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – A former Horry County police lieutenant is suing the department for alleged discrimination and retaliation.

Raul Denis claims in his lawsuit that his lack of promotion was a “deliberate act due to my nation of origin, Uruguay, and my age 55.” He also says he was retaliated against because some personnel had been discharged during an investigation with which he was involved. And because he found instances of violations of policy and law within the ranks, and a couple of cases of improper use of force.

Attorneys with HUNT LAW LLC in North Charleston filed the suit on Nov. 3 for Denis.

The suit states the command staff for the Horry County Police Department is “all younger white males except for the chief.” The suit further states the chief tells staff that diversity needs to increase but he fails to do so.

Denis says he informed the chief that he should not be treated unfairly or in retaliation, and the chief failed and refused to respond. The suit also claims the chief failed investigate the issues.

Denis says as a result he has suffered economic damages, loss of benefits, humiliation, anxiety, emotional damages, and that he was forced to retire based on the hostile work environment and harassment.

He is suing for damages, both actual and punitive.

The Horry County Police Department does not comment on pending litigation.