Former Horry County resident accused of killing 11-year-old stepson requests counsel in murder trial, will get state-appointed attorney in CO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM/WBTW) — Letecia Stauch, the former Horry County resident accused in the murder of her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch, requested counsel during a hearing Wednesday in Colorado.

Letecia was arrested in March 2020 in Myrtle Beach and charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder in the death of Gannon, who also used to live in Horry County. His body was found in Florida on March 18. Since then, Letecia has been held in the El Paso County Jail in Colorado.

In February, Stauch asked for and received permission to represent herself in court.

However, following that decision, Stauch refused to attend scheduled appointments in the law library. Eventually, her permission to do so was revoked for 90 days (as of April 8).

An officer at the jail said Stauch said she didn’t need the law library.

In court on Wednesday, there was some conversation pertaining to who would represent Stauch. The judge decided that Stauch will be getting a state-appointed attorney to represent her.

A preliminary hearing originally set for May 20 was moved to August 5, to give the defense team adequate time to prepare.

Timeline of Events:

January 27, 2020: Letecia Stauch reports Gannon missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

January 28, 2020: Social media posts and media alerts are sent out regarding Gannon’s disappearance.

January 30, 2020: With Gannon’s birth mother, Landen Hiott, in town, the sheriff’s office classifies Gannon as an “Endangered Missing Child” and assigns the major crimes division to investigate.

February 4, 2020: Then-District Attorney Dan May and Michael Allen are seen at the Stauch home in Lorson Ranch, reporting they are “just part of the investigation.”

February 11, 2020: Letecia Stauch releases a lengthy statement saying she has been the victim of cyberbullying and that she hopes for Gannon’s return.

February 27, 2020: Major parts of the EPCSO search for Gannon are suspended, a month after his disappearance.

March 2, 2020: Letecia Stauch is arrested in South Carolina on charges that include first-degree murder.

March 3, 2020: Letecia Stauch, in court in South Carolina, waives opposition to her extradition to Colorado.

March 4, 2020: Letecia Stauch appears in court in Colorado and waives her advisement of charges.

March 11, 2020: Letecia Stauch is formally charged in Colorado with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence.

March 18, 2020: Gannon’s body is found off a roadway in Florida. The remains are later identified as Gannon’s through dental records.

April 3, 2020: The sealed arrest affidavit is leaked and subsequently unsealed, making public the gruesome evidence EPSCO investigators found in the Stauch home and areas near Palmer Lake, leading to Letecia Stauch’s arrest.

May 12, 2020: Letecia Stauch’s defense team asks for a delay in a pre-trial hearing that would have determined if the prosecution’s evidence was enough to go to trial. Attorneys for Stauch say regulations on visitation at the El Paso County jail have made it impossible to speak to their client.

May 18, 2020: A new charge is filed against Letecia Stauch as EPCSO says another inmate told them that Stauch was trying to escape the jail.

June 5, 2020: An El Paso County judge orders a competency evaluation for Letecia Stauch.

September 8, 2020: State mental health experts determine Stauch is competent to stand trial. Stauch’s defense team requests a second evaluation.

November 4, 2020: Stauch requests a delay in pretrial proceedings due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the El Paso County Jail.

December 22, 2020: Stauch undergoes a second competency evaluation.

January 19, 2021: Stauch’s second competency evaluation finds that she is competent to stand trial.

February 26, 2021: Stauch was granted the ability to represent herself in court by a judge.

May 5, 2021: Stauch requests counsel during hearing.

