Former Horry County school board member responds after DUI charge dropped

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A former Horry County Board of Education member made a public statement on social media the day after her DUI charge was dismissed.

Holly Heniford posted on social media on Tuesday that even with the outcome of the case, she believes her resignation from the board was the proper decision at the time.

“When I resigned from the school board, it wasn’t because of any expected

outcome of the case,” Heniford posted. “I resigned because I didn’t want my

situation to distract from the important work of the Board members in providing an excellent education for our children.”

Heniford resigned from the board shortly after her arrest on Sept. 6. On

Monday, the case was dismissed and the record was expunged. It is unclear why the case was dismissed since authorities cannot discuss an expunged record.

“I have no plans at this time with regard to future public service,”

Heniford added to her post. “It is time for me and my family to focus on going forward personally.” Hiniford wished the board members the best of luck going forward.

Heniford was elected to the Horry County Board of Education in 2014 She

served District 1. The county school board selected Wyndham Russell Freeman to represent the area.

Freeman, who’s a preacher in Little River and has three children in HCS, says he’ll support the sales tax while on the board to help fund the school district. See more on Freeman’s appointment here.