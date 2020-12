HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Ronnie Elliot, a former Horry County Sherriff who retired in 2015.

Elliot served Horry County for more than 30 years as a police officer and then as a deputy sheriff, according to HCSO.

“To know Ronnie was to love him,” Sheriff Thompson said. “You wanted the job done, you called Ronnie.”

Prior to working for the Horry County Police Department, Elliot worked as a farmer.