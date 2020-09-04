Former Lake City football player, ICC student drowns in lake while swimming with friends

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kans.(KSNF/WBTW) — The body of a Lake City High School graduate and Independence Community College student was found in a Montgomery County lake Thursday morning.

18-year-old Khalil Fulton, originally of Lake City, was swimming with friends and did a flip off the dock Wednesday, according to police.

Fulton resurfaced, but went back under and didn’t resurface again. His body was recovered in the early morning hours the next day — not far from where he went under water, according to authorities.

Fulton graduated from Lake City High School in 2020, where he was a member of several sports teams.

“With immense sadness, the LCHS Athletic Department mourns the tragic death of Class of 2020 Alumnus Khalil Fulton,” Lake City Athletics said on Facebook. “Thank you for your effort, spirit, and example of relentlessness to all upcoming Panthers.”

No foul play is suspected, but authorities are investigating. Fulton was on the ICC football team.

