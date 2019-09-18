Former Myrtle Beach Police officer’s certification revoked after lying about sexual relation with woman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Former Myrtle Beach Police officer Matthew Graham has had his Law Enforcement Officer certification revoked after lying about a sexual relationship with a woman, according to a report from the SC Criminal Justice Academy.

The report says that in April of 2017 Graham offered a woman who had been drinking at Broadway at the Beach a “courtesy ride” home. Then after reaching her house he allegedly “engaged in sexual relations” with her.

in July of 2018, the woman filed a complaint against Graham saying that she did not want to have sex with Graham and that “she had been taken advantage of by Graham” the report states.

Graham denied having sexual relations with the woman in an internal interview on Sept. 26. However, he later admitted to having sexual relations with her in an interview on Oct. 4.

SLED conducted a criminal investigation into the case and their findings turned over to the Solicitor’s Office. The report states that the Solicitor’s Office elected not to pursue criminal charges against Graham.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department made their own allegations against the former officer that he “willfully made false, misleading, incomplete, deceitful, or incorrect statements to his superiors regarding the circumstances attendant to his involvement with a citizen to whom he had provided a courtesy ride in April 2017.”

After a hearing on the matter on Aug. 19, the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy decided to revoke Graham’s certification and that he is permanently ineligible for a law enforcement certification in South Carolina.