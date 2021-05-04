Former N.C. tennis coach sentenced to 25 years for secretly recording minors while undressing, showering

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A former Charlotte tennis coach has been sentenced to 25 years in prison this week on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

According to court filings, plea documents, and statements made in court, Benjamin Swain, 47, was a tennis coach in the greater Charlotte area.

As Swain previously admitted in court, beginning in at least 2016, and on at least two different occasions, Swain secretly recorded three minors while they were undressing and showering.

On December 9, 2019, Swain pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Swain was previously sentenced to 12 years in prison, after pleading guilty to child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes in an unrelated case prosecuted by the state of Georgia.

Swain is currently in federal custody. He will be ordered to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility. Swain, who is a British citizen, will also be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his federal sentence.

If Swain is not deported, or later returns to the United States, he was ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.