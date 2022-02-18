Former NC officer resentenced to 3 years for slamming woman to the ground in 2013

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former Hickory police officer Robert George, 49, who was convicted of slamming a handcuffed woman to the ground has been resentenced to three years in prison and one year of supervised release after an Appeals Court tossed out his original sentence last month.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals found that a federal trial judge was too sympathetic when sentencing George to four years probation after the former officer was convicted at trial.

The jury found George guilty of using unreasonable force when he threw Chelsea Doolittle, 24, from the back of a police car onto the pavement, which was caught on video and shown to the jury during trial.

The evidence at trial established that on Nov. 11, 2013, George assaulted Doolittle following her arrest. George was seen on video forcibly pulling the handcuffed woman out from his police car and slamming her face-down onto the ground in the driveway just outside of the police station’s sally port.

The forceful impact with the pavement caused Doolittle to suffer serious injuries that included a broken nose, severe dental trauma that required multiple surgeries, and facial lacerations. Following the assault, George locked Doolittle in a cell and placed a spit-hood over her head because she was bleeding severely.

The entire assault was captured by the police station’s security camera.

Before imposing that sentence of three years in prison, Judge Bell acknowledged police misconduct cases in this country, as well as locally, by saying “the public has suffered.”

